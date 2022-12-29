Good Morning America Anchor TJ Holmes’ Estranged Wife Breaks Silence Amid Affair Chatter

The T.J. Holmes/Amy Robach saga at ABC News has taken its toll on Holmes’ estranged wife.

Marilee Fiebig took to Instagram to sound off about the after-effects of her husband’s affair, saying she’s “exhausted.” This is reportedly the first time Fieberg publicly shared a statement since news of the affair broke.

According to Radar Online, Fieberg shared a video on her social media page of herself and her daughter seemingly going on a holiday adventure without Holmes. The couple was married for more than 22 years. Holmes and Robach, who hosted GMA3: What You Need To Know are both currently suspended, as an investigation has been placed to look into the alleged affairs.

BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported that, according to The Daily Mail, Holmes and Robach were engaging in a romantic relationship. Although, on paper, both hosts are still married. The two recently separated from their respective spouses this past summer in August. Robach is almost officially divorced from Melrose Place actor, Andrew Shue.

Once word leaked that Holmes was romantically involved with his co-host, according to Page Six, it was also revealed that Robach wasn’t the first woman on set who engaged romantically with Holmes. Producer, Natasha Singh, was named as a staffer who was involved with Holmes.

Page Six reported that Holmes and Singh were involved for three years, beginning in 2016. Holmes’ estranged wife discovered the two were an item back in 2019 after finding several emails between the two.

ABC executives initially stated that the romantic involvement between the two hosts did not violate any company policies. Now that his previous relationships have been discovered, sources say that the human resources department at ABC is trying to see if Holmes was involved with anyone who wasn’t on the same corporate level as him.

“It’s one thing for him to have a relationship with another anchor,” an insider said. “The question is whether he violated company rules by dating less senior employees.”