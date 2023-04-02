Marketing by Monrae Officially Launches Ghetto CEO Podcast With First Annual Ghetto CEO Awards Brunch and Viewing Party

Marketing by Monrae is proud to announce the official launch of the Ghetto CEO Podcast. This new podcast is dedicated to removing the curtain on some of the most taboo topics to discuss in entrepreneurship. Giving light on struggles and trials that CEOs face daily, the Ghetto CEO Podcast is a platform for raw and unfiltered conversations with successful entrepreneurs, innovators, and game-changers.

Hosted by Marketing By Monrae, founder of Millionaire Mob University, each episode delves into the unique journeys of successful businessmen and women and the lessons they have learned while building. Highlighting the hustle, grit, and determination it takes to overcome obstacles to succeed, the Ghetto CEO Podcast provides an honest and relatable perspective on what it truly means to be a CEO in today’s world.The inspiration for the Ghetto CEO Podcast comes from the American Sesh created by Pinky Cole, owner of the popular restaurant chain Slutty Vegan.

Pinky was the first guest on the Ghetto CEO Podcast. During their conversation, she spoke candidly about the uncomfortable realities of being an entrepreneur that is often overlooked by society.

Pinky said, “Being an entrepreneur is very uncomfortable. Most times, 95% of the time, social media society glorifies entrepreneurship as this grand, beautiful thing. While it is, nobody really identifies the part that stresses you out at night, the anxiety when you look at your bank account, or when customers stop being as consistent, nobody tells you about that part.”

Monrae says, “The Ghetto CEO Podcast provides a space for authentic and transparent conversations with entrepreneurs who have overcome adversity and are willing to share their stories. We want to give light on the struggles that CEOs face and discuss taboo topics in entrepreneurship.”

In celebration of the launch, Marketing by Monrae is hosted the first annual Ghetto CEO Awards Brunch on March 30 in Atlanta, GA. Honorees included celebrity entrepreneurs Kandi Burruss, Tamara Young, Jazzy McBee, and Ebony Austin, and the first episode’s guest, Pinky Cole. In addition, the Ghetto CEO Podcast will air a new episode each Thursday evening, with season 1 guests including Pinky Cole, Matty J, BB Judy, and more.

The Ghetto CEO Podcast Awards Brunch, which took place during March Women’s month, celebrated the mighty women making waves in the business world. Monrae is thrilled to honor Kandi Burruss, Tamara Young, Jazzy McBee, Ebony Austin, and Pinky Cole at this event.

“These women are trailblazers in their respective industries, and I am honored to be able to recognize them for their hard work and dedication,” says Monrae.

Awards Categories:

● TrailBlazer of The Year – Ebony Austin

● Media Award – Jazzy McBee

● Spirit Award – Tamara Young

● Legend Award – Kandi Burruss Tucker

● CEO of The Year Award – Pinky Cole