Black-Ish Alum Marsai Martin Reveals She Had Surgery To Remove Ovarian Cyst

Over the weekend, Black-ish alum Marsai Martin revealed a secret that she has been keeping about her health.

In an Instagram Story, the 18-year-old entertainer posted a black-and-white photo of her on a stretcher in a hospital. She revealed that she recently had surgery to remove a large ovarian cyst that had caused her pain for years.

“If you missed my live, long story short, I had surgery for my large ovarian cyst that gave me constant pain for 4+ years.

“I really don’t remember any of this sh*t because of the anesthesia, lol. But I will say that I am very grateful to have family and educators by my side in support of this process.”

“The only reason I am sharing this is so I can hopefully spread awareness and share my experience to the young women out there that may be going through the same thing or have difficult menstrual cycles.”

“You are never alone. Listen to your body. It always shows you signs. Health is wealth.”

Less than 24 hours after the initial post, Martin returned to let people know she was doing well and feeling better.

“Thank y’all for all the love. The procedure was 10 days ago and I’m now feeling fine. I also appreciate the stories from folks that have been through the same thing! But I’m back and I’m betta.”

Last month, Martin announced the launch of her first-ever digital fashion collection in an Instagram post.