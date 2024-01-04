Marshawn Lynch’s Encounter With Fan Goes Beast Mode, Ends In Altercation

According to TMZ Sports, Seattle Seahawks legend and current Thursday Night Football contributor Marshawn Lynch found himself in the spotlight New Year’s Eve after an altercation with a fan outside a Seattle bar.

The incident involved Lynch, who was nicknamed “Beast Mode” for his punishing running style, allegedly smashing a fan’s phone.

Jose Lozano, a Seahawks fan, told TMZ Sports that he initially tried to take a photo with Lynch inside Xtadium bar but was denied by Lynch’s entourage. Undeterred, Lozano approached Lynch outside the bar around 1:30 a.m., attempting one final photo request.

It didn’t go well. At all.

Video footage shows Lozano addressing Lynch, who was wearing a Beast Mode sweatshirt, with the fan yelling, “Marshawn! Beast Mode! Let me take a –.” Suddenly, the footage cuts off as it appears Lynch lunges at Lozano’s phone.

Lozano said once the camera ceased recording, Lynch seized his phone, venting his frustration by declaring, “Y’all mother f***ers are weird.” Allegedly, Lynch damaged on the device using his hands, with Lozano recovering his broken iPhone 14 just before Lynch left.

Though Lozano has no plans to involve law enforcement in the incident, he told TMZ Sports he wished Lynch hadn’t displayed such apparent rudeness in the encounter.

This isn’t the first time Lynch has hand an issue with camera phones. In 2017, he was accused of knocking a phone out of a man’s hands at LAX.

Lynch’s final NFL season was in 2019. He retired with more than 10,000 rushing yards and five Pro Bowls. He won a Super Bowl with the Seahawks in 2013. Since his retirement the usually press-shy Lynch has enjoyed a second career with as an entrepreneur as well as his contributor role with Amazon’s foray into pro football.

