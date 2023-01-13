What's Going On: Marvin Gaye's Son Being Investigated for Allegedly Assaulting His Cousin

A criminal investigation is going on regarding the son of a soul legend.
According to TMZ, Marvin Gaye III, the namesake of Motown legendary singer and songwriter, Marvin Gaye, is being investigated for allegedly assaulting his cousin with a gun. He apparently took off in his Corvette from his Los Angeles residence before police officers arrived. .
Law enforcement sources told the media outlet that police received a phone call around 8:05 p.m. Thursday in response to a “family dispute.” The officers went to the Calabasas home.
Marvin Gaye possessed one of the most iconic voices of the 20th century. HIs smooth, sensual vocals can be heard on such classics as “Sexual Healing,” “Let’s Get It On,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”