 What's Going On: Marvin Gaye's Son Being Investigated for Allegedly Assaulting His Cousin

Celebrity News

What’s Going On? Marvin Gaye’s Son Investigated for Allegedly Assaulting His Cousin

15
Marvin Gaye III
Marvin Gaye III in 2019 (Photo: Phillip Faraone/WireImage)

A criminal investigation is going on regarding the son of a soul legend.

According to TMZ, Marvin Gaye III, the namesake of Motown legendary singer and songwriter, Marvin Gaye,  is being investigated for allegedly assaulting his cousin with a gun. He apparently took off in his Corvette from his Los Angeles residence before police officers arrived. .

Law enforcement sources told the media outlet that police received a phone call around 8:05 p.m. Thursday in response to a “family dispute.” The officers went to the Calabasas home.

The dispute was assumed to be in relation to a previous assault. Gaye got into an argument with his wife and cousin, but the details still aren’t clear about the reason for what happened later. As the argument escalated, Gaye allegedly pulled his gun out on his cousin. He then left the house, jumped into his vehicle, and sped off, according to sources.
The officers discussed the situation with Gaye’s wife and cousin and took an “assault” report. There have been no arrests yet, and the investigation is ongoing.Almost a decade ago, Gaye, along with other family members, sued recording artists Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams accusing them of lifting his father’s song, Got to Give It Up. The lawsuit was filed when the pair released their hit song, “Blurred Lines” in 2013. The family won the copyright infringement suit and was awarded $7.4 million.The amount was later reduced to $5.3 million. Gaye’s father died in 1984, one day short of his 45th birthday after his father, Marvin Gay Sr., shot him in a dispute at their home in Los Angeles.

Marvin Gaye possessed one of the most iconic voices of the 20th century. HIs smooth, sensual vocals can be heard on such classics as “Sexual Healing,” “Let’s Get It On,” and “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.”

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

×