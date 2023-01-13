What's Going On: Marvin Gaye's Son Being Investigated for Allegedly Assaulting His Cousin

A criminal investigation is going on regarding the son of a soul legend.

According to TMZ, Marvin Gaye III, the namesake of Motown legendary singer and songwriter, Marvin Gaye, is being investigated for allegedly assaulting his cousin with a gun. He apparently took off in his Corvette from his Los Angeles residence before police officers arrived. .

Law enforcement sources told the media outlet that police received a phone call around 8:05 p.m. Thursday in response to a “family dispute.” The officers went to the Calabasas home.

The dispute was assumed to be in relation to a previous assault. Gaye got into an argument with his wife and cousin, but the details still aren’t clear about the reason for what happened later. As the argument escalated, Gaye allegedly pulled his gun out on his cousin. He then left the house, jumped into his vehicle, and sped off, according to sources.