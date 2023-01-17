Mary J. Blige Doing 'Just Fine': Celebrates 52nd Birthday With Queen Latifah, Usher, More in NYC

Mary J. Blige partied with the best of them for her 52nd birthday on Saturday. The Grammy award-winning singer celebrated her special day in New York City with a slew of familiar faces.

A-listers like Queen Latifah, Usher, and Fat Joe hit up Cipriani Wall Street for the No More Drama singer’s private birthday dinner courtesy of CÎROC, DeLeón Tequila, and Blige’s own Sun Goddess. Blige came dressed to impress in two different outfits, with one sparkly ensemble from Matthew Reisman.

Others in attendance included Chrissy Lampkin, Joey BADA$$, Lala, Toya Johnson, and DaVinci.

The birthday soiree was the perfect event for Blige to showcase her official line of wines, Sun Goddess, a venture she announced in 2020. As a real-life enthusiast herself, it was only natural for Blige to enter the wine space after she partnered with winery owner Marco Fantinel.

“I have always been particularly fond of white wines that demonstrate freshness, minerality, and purity. Pinot Grigio is undoubtedly among my favorite varieties,” she shared on her brand’s website.

“One day, I asked a friend of mine, ‘What is the best Pinot Grigio in the world?’ and he quickly responded that the best Pinot Grigio came from Friuli Venezia Giulia. In deepening my knowledge of this little Italian region, I was introduced to Marco Fantinel, owner of one of the leading wineries of this area.”

Sun Goddess, a mix of pinot grigio ramato and a sauvignon blanc, takes its name from Blige’s childhood memories of her love for the energy of the sun, as noted by The Hollywood Reporter.

“After walking through the vineyards and tasting with the Fantinel family, I felt extremely connected to the place, and more importantly, the people,” Blige said.

“In that moment, I felt the same magical energy I have long tried to capture from the sun and knew this was an incredible opportunity to partner with someone who shared that passion and together we could try to create something that evoked that feeling.”