Matthew Knowles Tamra Simmons Create Music World TV, Film & Media

Matthew Knowles and Emmy-nominated executive producer Tamra Simmons have announced the ultimate team-up in a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE. The duo has partnered to create the media company Music World TV, Film & Media. Knowles, the mastermind behind the iconic musical group Destiny’s Child, will serve as CEO. Simmons, producer of the docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, will act as president. The company boasts many accomplished women executives, including Jasmine Murray as head of development and Krystal Rascoe as business liaison.

Music World TV, Film & Media is developing both scripted and unscripted projects. Knowles shared his excitement about the new venture. “I can’t wait to see what this next generation of women can accomplish,” he said.

“I’m excited for this new journey. I’ve always believed in giving back, and what greater gift can you give than the gift of knowledge.”

Simmons is also looking forward to the new venture and to expanding the boundaries of the entertainment industry.

“I am thrilled to partner with Mr. Knowles. We have both achieved success in the industry individually, and I am excited to collaborate and achieve even greater success together,” Simmons said.



“This partnership presents a unique opportunity for us to dominate the TV and film business and gain new heights of achievement. As the saying goes, ‘If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.’ My team and I look forward to going farther with Music World TV & Film.”

Both Knowles and Simmons hope to change the current landscape of the film and television industry by drawing in diverse audiences. With their impressive résumés, it shouldn’t be a difficult feat.

Both Knowles and Simmons are well established in their respective fields. Knowles is considered one of the best managers in the music industry, his most notable success being the career of his daughter Beyoncé. He successfully developed the independent music label Music World Entertainment, selling over 450 million records, and executive produced multiple No. 1 soundtracks such as Dreamgirls, Cadillac Records, and The Fighting Temptations.

Knowles is also behind successful marketing campaigns for brands such as Pepsi, L’Oreál, and Samsung, just to name a few.

Simmons’ most notable work is the Lifetime docuseries Surviving R. Kelly, which garnered over 25 million views following its 2019 debut. The series produced three well received seasons. Simmons is also the executive producer of Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, which premiered on Peacock to soaring ratings.

Knowles is represented by Lin Almanza at Music World Entertainment, and Simmons is represented by Bobby Kenner and Ashley Harrison at CAA.

