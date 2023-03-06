Matthew Lawrence Shares Plans to Have Children with Chilli from TLC, ‘My Life Is in a Complete Bloom’

Chilli and Matthew Lawrence appear to be the real deal, as the new couple teased their plans to start a family together.

Lawrence is opening up about his budding relationship with the TLC group member after the pair went Instagram official in December. The Brotherly Love star gushed about his R&B star girlfriend and how organically they made a connection.

“My life is in a complete bloom right now,” Lawrence told Entertainment Tonight. “I get to spend time with an amazing woman like Chilli.”

Lawrence, who divorced from Dancing With the Stars pro, Cheryl Burke, last year, believes his romance with Chilli (real name Rozanda Thomas) is like nothing he’s experienced before.

“I’ve never gotten to be able to experience that kind of relationship before, so it’s quite special,” he said. “She’s a really, really special human being.”

Chilli, 52, shares her 25-year-old son, Tron, with ex, Dallas Austin. But Lawrence, 43, has yet to welcome children of his own. However, it’s something he’s hoping to change with Chilli by his side.

“I hope. That’s the game plan. That’s what we’re trying to do,” he shared.

Lawrence said the relationship had a gradual start, after he ended up on the same plane as the “Waterfalls” singer.

“We were working. We just said hello in passing and probably nothing would’ve come of that, but there was this big snowstorm,” Lawrence recalled. “The only flight I could get was a connecting flight through Atlanta. She lives in Atlanta so, she was flying on that flight.”

The Boy Meets World star noted how spontaneous the connection was after he almost ended up taking another flight.

“Really it was the flight, talking and then afterwards saying, ‘Hey, let’s keep in contact.’ That’s really what made it, and it almost did not happen,” he said. “I mean, literally, an hour before the flight took off they were like, ‘OK, we got you on this flight.'”

On Valentine’s Day, Chilli helped promote Lawrence’s upcoming podcast alongside his brothers Joseph and Andrew.

“Come on vocals!!! Can’t wait for this podcast!” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chilli (@therealchilli)