'Maxxinista' Law Roach Partners with TJ Maxx on Accessible, Designer Fashion At Not-Luxury Prices

An icon has just graced The Runway at T.J. Maxx.

For Law Roach, the self-proclaimed Maxxinista and Image Architect—known for some of the most memorable transformations and red-carpet moments—his latest “predestined project” with the retail giant is the fulfillment he’s been seeking.

Currently, Roach is the West Coast editor of British Vogue and is the mastermind behind the reinvention of Zendaya. He also turned Celine Dion into a fashion idol, in addition to the likes of Megan the Stallion and Kerry Washington. However, building a multi-hyphenate empire within the global fashion industry is no strut in the park.

“I’ve been searching for something to give me a little bit more fulfillment,” Roach told People of his new task of reintroducing the world to T.J. Maxx.

A clear reflection of his fashion beginnings, this new collaboration is nostalgic for Roach, who recalled purchasing his “very first designer” items from T.J. Maxx. Now, he is bringing his fashion creations to the 15-year The Runway collection of designer pieces at an affordable value.

“I’ve always been a Maxxinista. I’m proud to say that because before my career blossomed, T.J. Maxx was where I would go to get a piece,” Roach said.

He added: “My soul has really been pointing me [and my work] to be a little bit more accessible to the people. You work so hard and you save your money, and T.J. Maxx has always made it more accessible.”

Following this year’s Academy Awards, the stylist took to Instagram to air his frustrations with the constant struggles faced by Black people in the fashion space, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported. He sent shockwaves throughout the fashion world when he later announced his retirement from his highly-sought after craftsmanship of dressing the rich and the famous.

“If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not,” Roach wrote. “The politics, the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out.”

The mega-stylist looks forward to building beyond the red carpet.