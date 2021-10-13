‘Mean Ol’ Molly?’ Yvonne Orji Apologizes After Fan Calls Her ‘Meanest Celebrity’ She’d Ever Met

Insecure star Yvonne Orji issued a public apology to one fan who deemed her to be “the meanest celebrity” she had ever met.

It all started after a Twitter user asked, “who was the ‘meanest’ celeb you’ve ever met?” In a now-viral thread, Twitter user Crystal responded to the tweet detailing how rude Orji came off when they met at a women’s empowerment conference.

“I met Yvonne Orji at a WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE,” Crystal recalled while emphasizing the type of event they were attending. “She was about to give her speech and I asked for a pic while she was waiting. She said no. I respect her privacy, move on and take my seat in the front row.”

It is not fake! I don’t remember the EXACT words she said so maybe it wasn’t exactly as harsh as I typed it but it did definitely happen. The speech was being recorded too but I can’t find it on the internet anywhere. — Crystal ✨ (@thecrystaluncut) October 11, 2021

Crystal remembers Orji getting “to the part of her speech about being persistent,” and the HBO star seemingly took a dig at her.

“She’s like “I only got to where I got because I never took no for an answer.” And then she gestures over to me and says something like “That girl wanted a picture with me, but I said no. If she were more intentional about what she wants, maybe she’d have her pic,” Crystal claimed.

Now, of course, there were many who discredited Crystal’s claims and believed she was either lying or fabricating what happened. But she dug through the crates and found a video proving her account.

“My words were not correct in the first tweet (I knew I didn’t remember exactly, as indicated by me saying she said “something like”) and she did not call me “that girl.” Yet STILL somehow the actual video is more painful. Why is she pointing?!,” Crystal tweeted.

OKAY I FOUND THE VIDEO. My words were not correct in the first tweet (I knew I didn’t remember exactly, as indicated by me saying she said “something like”) and she did not call me “that girl.” Yet STILL somehow the actual video is more painful. Why is she pointing?! pic.twitter.com/9gDDj1z3da — Crystal ✨ (@thecrystaluncut) October 11, 2021

Once Orji caught wind of the backlash, she issued a public apology to the “beautiful woman.”

“Hey Crystal, I’m saddened that’s how you left the event feeling after an encounter with me,” Orji tweeted. “Truly wasn’t my intention to make you feel anything less than the beautiful woman you are.”

Hey Crystal, I’m saddened that’s how you left the event feeling after an encounter with me. Truly wasn’t my intention to make you feel anything less than the beautiful woman you are. — Yvonne Orji (@YvonneOrji) October 12, 2021

However that apology didn’t sit well with the Black Twitter authorities who called out Orji’s apology, saying it was back-handed and hardly one at all.

Actually, no. Apologizing for your intentions and not the results of your actions is not apology at all. — Buttigieg Buttijury Butticutioner (@ValarMorDollars) October 12, 2021