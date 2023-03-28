Meek Mill Joins Homie Robert Kraft’s $25 Million Anti-Semitism Initiative

Meek Mill’s relationship with Robert Kraft has been going strong for a few years now. Recently, Kraft announced his anti-semitism initiative, and yes, the Philadelphia native is standing on the front line with the New England Patriots owner.

The billionaire is pledging $25 million to combat anti-Semitism through his organization, Foundation to Combat Anti-semitism (FCAS). Kraft told People that he aims to educate people about anti-semitism.

“There’s been work done that shows that 50% of Americans do not realize that antisemitism is any problem, and the Jewish population is roughly 2.4% of the population in the U.S. but yet receives over 55% of the hate crimes,” Kraft said.

Kraft added: “We need all Americans and that’s why we’ve come up with this blue emoji to be a symbol of asking all Americans to stand with us and help fight this.”

Meek Mill isn’t the only celebrity joining Kraft’s. Former New England Patriot Tom Brady is ready to take the field to fight anti-semitism.

​​”He and I are still very tight and he will be using this blue emoji when we kick off again. He promised he would,” Kraft said of Brady.

Team Kraft and Meek are not new to fighting against injustice, either. When Meek was serving a prison sentence for popping a wheelie back in 2017, which violated his probation, Kraft led the #FreeMeek campaign and founded the Reform Alliance.

“He would tell you that I helped get him out of jail,” Kraft said to People when asked about his relationship with the rapper. “And we started the Reform Alliance when my friend Michael Rubin and Jay-Z, and Meek and I were the founders to try to change the whole parole system.”

Kraft seems to be genuine and consistent in helping to make the world a better place, which speaks to his strong relationship with Meek.

“None of us had any control over how we were born, what our skin color would be, what religion our parents were,” Kraft said. “But we have freedom of choice to live the way we want, so I’m willing to commit significant capital. And really, we’re preserving what I think is fundamental to the great strength of America.”