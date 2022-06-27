Meet the First Black Plastic Surgeon to be Formally Fellowship Trained in Transgender Surgery

Meet Dr. Jude Opoku-Agyeman, the first black plastic surgeon to be formally fellowship-trained in Transgender/Gender affirmation surgery. He is a highly skilled board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon serving patients within the United States and across the globe. He completed his medical education at Des Moines University in Iowa.

During medical school, he was honored for both his service and academic prowess. He received the prestigious Student Doctor of the Year Award and multiple scholarships. He was also inducted into the Sigma Sigma Phi academic honor society. He was also elected class president and student government president for the university. Dr. Opoku-Agyeman went on to complete a surgical internship at the University of Massachusetts and general surgery residency at Arnot Ogden Medical Center where he served as chief resident for four years.

He went on the pursue a fellowship in plastic and reconstructive surgery at the top-notch Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, where he served as chief fellow. During his fellowship, he was awarded the ACOS resident achievement award, the highest award given to only five or six residents or fellows in surgical specialties across the nation.

Due to his excellent surgical skills, Dr. Opoku-Agyeman was chosen to pursue a one-year fellowship on Transgender/Gender affirming surgery with the world-renowned Dr. Sherman Leis. Upon completion of his fellowship in 2021, he became the first black surgeon to be formally fellowship trained in transgender surgery. He performs all aspects of transgender surgery form facial, breast, and bottom surgery.

Dr. Opoku-Agyeman is an accomplished writer and has multiple high-quality academic publications and presentations in the field of plastic surgery, including the “Opoku classification system.” The combination of his meticulous surgical skills, excellent bedside manners, and charisma has made him a patient favorite.

Dr. Opoku-Agyeman is a complete plastic surgeon whose practice covers cosmetic procedures, reconstructive surgeries, and extremely challenging procedures such as complex gender surgeries. A few years into his practice, he is regarded as one of the best body contouring specialists with patients traveling across the globe for his expertise.

For more details about DrOpokuPlastics.com.

This article first appeared on Blacknews.com.