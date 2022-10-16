Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Gotta Take a Break’ After Home Burglary

Rap artist Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly the recent victim of a home burglary, with more than $300,000 worth of property stolen from her home in Los Angeles, Calif.

The rapper was in New York City at the time of Thursday night’s incident as she is set to host and perform Oct. 15 on Saturday Night Live.

First reported by TMZ, two men broke a glass door in the back of the 27-year-old rapper’s home.

According to TMZ, the two men, who were reportedly wearing hoodies and gloves, went into the primary bedroom.

The burglar’s reportedly made off with cash, jewelry, and electronics.

Megan, whose real name is Megan Jovon Ruth Pete, addressed the break-in and announced that she’s “really gotta take a break” after her SNL scheduled event.

“Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe,” she wrote on Twitter.

The Los Angeles Police Department was not able to confirm the burglary or provide any information, including if there are any suspects in custody, according to NBC News.

The rapper has also undergone a wearying legal proceeding after accusing fellow rap artist Tory Lanez of shooting her in 2020.

In recent weeks, the Grammy-winning rapper decided to launch a new website that aims to provide visitors with mental health resources.

In February, she also launched a foundation named in honor of her late parents, The Pete & Thomas Foundation, aimed at tackling mental health.

This certainly plays a helpful role as the rapper looks to regroup following this alleged incident at her Los Angeles home.

And over the weekend Megan hosted Saturday Night Live and served as its musical guest. While music remains in her heart, the Houston hottie also keeps pressure on issues that matter.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, the hip-hop star also speaks about the importance of Black women in the upcoming elections, which is a few weeks away.

“In the weeks leading up to the election, Black women are expected once again to deliver victory for Democratic candidates. We have gone from being unable to vote legally to a highly courted voting block — all in little more than a century,” she said previously.

“Despite this and despite the way, so many have embraced messages about racial justice this year, Black women are still constantly disrespected and disregarded in so many areas of life.”

