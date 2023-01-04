Melanated AI: A New Marketplace Celebrating AI Artists and Creators of Color

A new online marketplace, Melanated AI (www.melanated.ai), is dedicated to celebrating and supporting the work of AI artists and creators of color. This unique platform allows these artists to sell their art as digital downloads, prints, canvas, or non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are a digital asset that represents ownership of a unique item, such as digital artwork. They have become an increasingly popular medium for artists and collectors in the digital art world, allowing for the creation and trade of unique, verifiable digital items.

NFTs offer a new avenue for artists to monetize their work and reach new audiences. By selling their artwork as NFTs, artists can potentially earn a higher price for their work, as collectors are willing to pay a premium for the uniqueness and authenticity of the piece.

This can be particularly valuable for emerging AI artists who may not have a large following or established reputation.

Currently there is a debate on the ownership of AI artwork since its generated by crafting text prompts and feeding them into software.

The question of ownership in the context of AI artwork is a complex and often debated topic. On one hand, AI artwork is created using algorithms and software, which raises questions about the extent to which the artist can claim ownership of the final product.

On the other hand, many AI artists argue that they play a significant role in the creative process and should be recognized as the creators of the work. Overall, the debate over ownership in the context of AI artwork is ongoing, and there is no one-size-fits-all solution. However, by taking an active role in the creative process and using their own original content as input, AI artists can assert their ownership of the work and claim a significant part of the creation.

Melanated AI was founded with the goal of increasing representation and visibility for AI artists and creators of color within the art world. It is a place where these artists can showcase their talent and reach new audiences, while also monetizing their work.

The platform features a diverse range of art styles and mediums, including digital illustrations, graphic design, and 3D modeling. Customers can browse and purchase artwork by theme, style, or artist, making it easy to discover new talent.

Melanated AI is also committed to educating the public about the role of AI in art and creativity. The platform will also host regular events and workshops featuring AI artists and experts.

“We are thrilled to launch Melanated AI, a platform that celebrates and supports the work of AI artists and creators of color,” said Aquarius Maximus (aka Technologist Tavonia Evans), Founder of Melanated AI. “We believe that representation and diversity in the art world is crucial, and we are excited to offer a space for these talented artists to share their work and connect with new audiences.”