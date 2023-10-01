 Hughes Brothers Earned Dust For Filming ‘Menace II Society’

Hughes Brothers’ Take Home Pay For ‘Menace II Society’ Was Meager

After a four-way split, and taxes and fees, the Hughes brothers received a mere $24,000—if that—from their debut film Menace II Society despite the movie being a box office success. 

Albert Hughes, who directed the cultural classic with his twin brother Allen, confirmed the meager earnings in an exclusive interview with VLADTV

“$100,000 between the two Hughes brothers, right, after taxes, agents … we probably made less than $24,000 and not a dime more,” Hughes said. 

When asked if he has ever seen royalties the director responded, “yeah, enough to pay a light bill maybe.”

“Sometimes, you get a check that’s like five cents,” Hughes said. “This ain’t even worth the labor.”

Thirty years ago, Menace II Society was released in theaters May 26, 1993, grossing $3,839,638 opening weekend after producing the film on a $3.5 million budget, The Numbers reported. The movie which contributed to the success of Hollywood actors Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett Smith and Larenz Tate, went on to gross $30 million, making the Hughes brothers’ profit that much more abysmal. Luckily for the filmmaking duo, their sophomore effort fetched them far more from Disney Studios.

The brothers received a $1 million check to direct Dead Presidents, another hit movie that raked in $24,000,000 after its 1995 release, and solidified their talents in Tinsel Town.

Menace II Society and Dead Presidents is now streaming on multiple platforms. 

Ida Harris is an essayist and journalist writing at the intersection of Blackness and womanhood. Ida’s is a published author whose work is included in the newly released anthology Bigger Than Bravery: Black Resilience and Reclamation in a Time of Pandemic. Her work is featured in Boston Review, Teen Vogue, ELLE, Essence, Yes! Magazine, USA Today and more. As a New York native she represents South Jamaica, Queens—and considers the South home. Ida is currently Director of Digital Content for BLACK ENTERPRISE

