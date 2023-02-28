Michael B. Jordan Apologizes to Mom For Steamy Calvin Klein Campaign: ‘It’s Out There’

Michael B. Jordan almost broke the internet yesterday after Calvin Klein released photos from his first official campaign with the iconic fashion brand.

“The debut. @michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing,” the brand captioned the first pair of Jordan’s modeling pics.

The first photo release produced a number of strong responses from fans of the Creed actor.

“Babe, I’m a little bit jealous, please delete,” one fan wrote.

“Mother of God,” added another.

“Can you tone it down a tad?? My girlfriend is a step closer to leaving me every time she see’s this 😂😂😂,” another fan jokingly wrote.

Calvin Klein followed up with a tease of Jordan’s underwear-focused modeling pics.

“Should we drop more?” they captioned the post.

“Is the sky blue,” one fan sarcastically asked.

“yes please more hot tank tops,” added another.

“No. Just send em to me,” one fan wrote.

On Tuesday, Calvin Klein shared a video showing Michael B. Jordan live in action posing in the brand’s signature underwear.

“The ultimate flex. @michaelbjordan Calvins or nothing,” the caption read.

Jordan was well aware of the response the sultry campaign would receive. So, he made sure to call his mother to apologize in advance.

“I was like, ‘My mama gonna have to see this. Let me call her and be like, I’m sorry. It’s out there,’” Jordan told ET Canada at the Creed III premiere Monday. “My business all out in the streets—literally.”

The Calvin Klein campaign comes just ahead of Jordan making his directorial debut in the third installment of the Creed franchise, Us Weekly reported.

The new film follows Adonis Creed as he continues his boxing career while maintaining his family life. This time around, Creed’s childhood friend (played by Jonathan Majors) is seeking the fame and popularity the boxing champion has obtained.