Michael B. Jordan is a Knockout with New Partnership with Ring Doorbell System

Michael B. Jordan is bringing his sultry voice to a doorbell near you.

People reported the Creed III star and director has partnered with smart doorbell system, Ring, with pre-recorded greetings as the title character. Customers can download the responses to play when guests ring their bell. Visitors will either be told the host isn’t available, on the way, or to leave a message.

Ring announced the partnership via Instagram, with Jordan starring in the video, in character, as Adonis. The doorbell allows homeowners to answer the door directly from their phone, tablet, or computer. It also sends alerts when motion is detected or when someone presses the doorbell, even at night, using infrared night vision. In the video, Jordan is training with future fighters, while being continuously interrupted but guests. As each guest rings the doorbell, a new phrase is heard. “Oh hey, yeah, they’re training with me, Adonis Creed,” Jordan says, “I said jab, jab, then uppercut! Just leave them a message.”

Named the “Sexist Man Alive” by People in 2020, Jordan is showing how open he is to stepping out of his acting comfort zone and tackling other things. Voicing a home monitoring system is a first for the actor.

The aspiring director has been deep in the campaign for the third installment of Creed, being released on Mar. 3, with fellow heartthrob, Jonathan Majors co-starring.

While he starred in the first two, this will be the first one he’s directed, something the 36-year-old said he’s excited about. “Directing has always been an aspiration, but the timing had to be right,” Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter. “This franchise and in particular the themes of Creed III are deeply personal to me.”

Appearing on the cover of Movie Maker Magazine, Jordan shared his excitement about the cameras used for this film. “Outside of IMAX cameras, my team came through with some custom stealth buildouts, like this ‘Fighter Mode’ RED V-Raptor with Panavision VL spherical lenses,” Jordan wrote on Instagram.

“I know that don’t mean nothing to y’all but I had to geek out for a second.”