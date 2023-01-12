Bachelor Pad for Sale: Michael B. Jordan Lists Stylish Modern Farmhouse Home for $13M

Actor Michael B. Jordan is ready to sell the farmhouse-style home he purchased less than a year ago and wants an extra half-million than he paid for it.

The Creed III star listed his modern farmhouse-style mansion located in Encino’s affluent Royal Oaks neighborhood of Los Angeles for $12.9 million, The Dirt reports. Jordan purchased the stylish home for $12.5 million last year.

The home was built in 2021 and now comes with $500,000 in upgraded security and air-conditioning systems the Black Panther star added during his tenure in the home, as noted by The Wall Street Journal. The 12,300-square-foot home has three levels that can be accessed by elevator.

Other amenities in the lavish home include a 20-foot-tall pivoting front door, a plush soundproof movie theater, a gym/spa room, a temperature-controlled wine room, and a wet bar. The home comes with eight bedrooms with the master bedroom, including a fireplace, private balcony, and dual walk-in closets and bathrooms.

The half-acre outdoor space includes a pool and another spa, a fire-pit area, a barbecue and bar station, another fireplace with a cabana, a two-story guesthouse, and a separate mini structure Jordan used for massages.

Aside from the Encino home, Jordan also owns a home in Sherman Oaks he purchased in 2015 for $1.7 million. This is the second home he’s listed in recent months after selling the Hollywood Hills bachelor pad he purchased from TV host Daisy Fuentes in late 2019 for $7 million.

It’s suspected that Jordan is only selling the home to change up his living arrangements rather than a financial come-up, Architectural Design reports. Jordan was dating socialite Lori Harvey at the time he purchased the home last year.

The actor and model split last June with Harvey remaining unbothered while outsiders suspected the cause of the breakup. Harvey has since moved on and is rumored to be dating actor Damson Idris, Daily Mail reports.

This story originally ran on Dirt.com, which has more photos.