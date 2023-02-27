Michael B. Jordan Trolls Red Carpet Reporter Who Called Him Corny in High School: ‘I Was the Corny Kid, Right?’

Karma isn’t corny at all and showed up to rear its head at the most opportune time, right on the red carpet when Michael B. Jordan confronted a reporter who called him corny in high school.

Lore’l of The Morning Hustle was talking to Jordan at the movie premiere of his latest project, Creed III, when she reminded him that they attended high school together in Newark, New Jersey. She introduces him to the camera and says, “And you know we know each other. We go way back, all the way back to Chad Science in Newark.”

As Jordan looks her straight in the eyes, he quips, “I was the corny kid, right?”

A bit flustered by the masterful confrontation, Lore’l quickly defends herself, albeit not convincingly, “I did not say that! I was misquoted, for sure.”

But Jordan wasn’t buying it and took Lore’l to task, reminding her that the “corny kid” statement had been burned into his memory, and while he may have forgiven her, he surely didn’t forget.

“I heard it. I heard it. It’s all good. What’s up?”

She stays in defense mode and then says, “I said we used to make fun of the name.” She turns to the camera and says, “But yeah, he is obviously killing things out here.”

Lore’l continues to speak to Jordan about directing the latest movie and even brings up the expected union of him and Will Smith working together in the future. When the interview is over, she seemingly admits to calling him corny when she says, “Well, you’re not corny anymore,” Jordan walked away without responding.

Lore’l had previously stated that, as schoolmates, she and her friends would tease The Wire alum as he was pursuing his dream of becoming an actor.

“You know what’s so crazy? I went to school with Michael B. Jordan at a point in life. We went to Chad Science [Academy] together in Newark, and to be honest with you, we teased him all the damn time because his name was Michael Jordan. Let’s start there, and he was no Michael Jordan. And he also would come to school with a headshot. We lived in Newark; that’s the ’hood. We would make fun of him like, ‘What you gonna do with your stupid headshot!?’ And now look at him!”

But be careful who you bully!