Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods Tops List of Highest-Paid Athletes of All Time

Arguably one of the greatest competitors to play any sport has also come out on top as the highest-paid athlete of all time.

NBA Hall of Famer and six-time champion Michael Jordan, according to a just-released list by Sportico, is the highest-paid athlete of all time. With inflation-adjusted career earnings of $2.62 billion, he tops the list. Professional golfer Tiger Woods is the only other person who comes in over the $2 billion mark with career earnings listed at $2.1 billion.

Amazingly, the bulk of Jordan’s career earnings have come from business deals and endorsements. The contracts he signed with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards account for a feeble 6% of the $2.62 billion. His earnings are based on salaries, endorsements, licensing, and memorabilia payments since he debuted in the NBA in 1984. Although retired for nearly 20 years, Jordan still garners sponsorships as he has ongoing endorsements with Nike, Gatorade, Hanes, and Upper Deck.

Included on the list of “Top 25 Highest-Paid Athletes of All-Time” are Floyd Mayweather, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, Mike Tyson, Kevin Durant, Lewis Hamilton, and Derek Jeter.

In the list of “The Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes of All-Time” (Non-Inflation Adjusted), 4 out of the top 5 are Black athletes. Jordan, Woods, Mayweather, and James.



Top 25 Highest-Paid Athletes of All-Time

Rank Athlete Country Sport Inflation-Adjusted Earnings Non-Inflation Adjusted Earnings 1 Michael Jordan 🏀 $2.62B $2.05B 2 Tiger Woods 🏌️‍♂️ $2.1B $1.66B 3 Arnold Palmer 🏌️‍♂️ $1.5B $885M 4 Jack Nicklaus 🏌️‍♂️ $1.38B $830M 5 Cristiano Ronaldo ⚽ $1.24B $1.12B 6 Floyd Mayweather 🥊 $1.2B $1.08B 7 LeBron James 🏀 $1.17B $1.05B 8 Lionel Messi ⚽ $1.14B $1.05B 9 Michael Schumacher 🏎 $1.13B $780M 10 Roger Federer 🎾 $1.12B $1B 11 Phil Mickelson 🏌️‍♂️ $1.08B $885M 12 David Beckham ⚽ $1.05B $880M 13 Kobe Bryant 🏀 $930M $750M 14 Shaquille O’Neal 🏀 $870M $645M 15 Greg Norman 🏌️‍♂️ $815M $555M 16 Mike Tyson 🥊 $775M $445M 17 Alex Rodriguez ⚾ $650M $515M 18 Manny Pacquiao 🥊 $630M $550M 19 Kevin Durant 🏀 $625M $580M 20 Lewis Hamilton 🏎 $620M $560M 21 Neymar ⚽ $615M $580M 22 Jeff Gordon 🏎 $595M $450M 23 Oscar de la Hoya 🥊 $580M $405M 24 Peyton Manning 🏈 $570M $460M 25 Derek Jeter ⚾ $555M $435M