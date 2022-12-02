Michael Vick to Lead Documentary Series on the Evolution of Black NFL Quarterbacks

Michael Vick will lead a documentary that will showcase the evolution of Black quarterbacks in the NFL.

SMAC Productions, a division of SMAC Entertainment, and Fubo Studios will co-produce the eight-part documentary series. The docuseries will be led by Vick, the first Black quarterback drafted first overall by the NFL. He is credited with changing the trajectory of the Black quarterback.

“I’m excited to be a part of this project because as a kid, I just wanted to have a shot at playing in the National Football League. Never in my wildest dreams did I think I would be the first African American quarterback drafted #1. I know that was a big step for us in society,” said Vick in a written statement.

“I was always told that I revolutionized the quarterback position, but I also like to give credit to the ones who I idolized as a kid and who paved the way like Randall Cunningham, Steve McNair, and Donovan McNabb. When you look at the evolution of the Black quarterback, it’s because of the people that came before us. And now, I’m thankful for the dual threat concept that has changed the game for the better.”

Vick spoke to various former and current players as well as coaches, cultural figures, celebrities, and journalists for this project. According to the press release, the docuseries will “examine how on-field commanders changed the game and led off-field movements.” The story is being told through the eyes and experiences of the various Black quarterbacks who left their mark on the game.

The series will speak about and to several experts, including Fritz Pollard, Patrick Mahomes, Cam Newton, Tony Dungy, Andy Reid, Doug Williams, and Colin Kaepernick.

“At SMAC, we tell stories that go beyond the headlines and dig deep into our culture; this project is no different,” said FredAnthony Smith, vice president of nonscripted at SMAC Entertainment, who will serve as an executive producer and director of the docuseries.

“The story of the evolution of the Black quarterback is the story of how a group of men fought for the chance to play a position, revolutionized the game, and impacted and shaped culture off the field,” he added. “I couldn’t think of a better guide to take us on this journey than Michael Vick, someone who grew up watching so many of the groundbreakers of the ’80s and ’90s, and who himself has inspired so many of today’s greatest players.”

No release date was mentioned.