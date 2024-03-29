LSU Freshman Mikaylah Williams Signs NIL Deal With Jordan Brand

Lousiana State University (LSU) ‘s standout freshman basketball player, Mikaylah Williams recently signed a NIL (Name, image, and likeness) deal with Jordan Brand.

The announcement was made just before the start of the NCAA Tournament when Jordan Brand posted a picture of her and wished her luck for the tournament.

According to Footwear News, Williams, recently named SEC (The Southeastern Conference) Freshman of the Year is the third high school/college women’s basketball player to be signed with Jordan Brand.

“Signing with the Jordan Brand is an incredible opportunity and a blessing because it allows me to inspire young girls and contribute to the growth of women’s basketball, marking another milestone achieved in my journey,” the freshman point guard said in a written statement.

She joins her LSU teammates in securing an NIL deal. Flau’jae Johnson signed a contract with Puma, while Angel Reese inked one with Reebok.

On3 reported that Williams joins freshman basketball player Kiki Rice who plays for UCLA (University of California-Los Angeles) and the first NIL athlete that Jordan Brand signed back in October 2022, and Kiyomi McMiller, who plays for Life Center Academy in New Jersey (She is the first high school athlete to sign with the Nike brand). WNBA players Crystal Dangerfield (who plays for the Dallas Wings), Dearica Hamby (Los Angeles Sparks), and Rhyne Howard (Atlanta Dream) are also Jordan Brand athletes.

Williams entered the NCAA Tournament, scoring an average of 14.4 points, hauling in 4.8 rebounds, and handing out three assists per game. During the regular season, she scored more than 20 points in seven games and recorded one double-double.

Nike sponsors LSU, and Air Jordan has partnered with seven other colleges: Florida, Houston, Howard, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and UCLA.