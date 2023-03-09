Mike Epps Defends Bringing Loaded Handgun to Indianapolis Airport, Admits Mistake: ‘I Had a Long Night’

Mike Epps is clearing up any speculation surrounding his recent run-in with TSA police while traveling to his hometown of Indianapolis.

The Upshaws star took to Instagram on Wednesday to apologize to his fans after he was caught with a loaded handgun at Indianapolis International Airport.

“I want to give a shout-out to all my fans out there. I want to apologize if you’re seeing any negativity about a gun charge at an airport,” Epps said in his video.

Epps said he “forgot” the handgun was on him after a “long night” hosting a show at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse with D.L. Hughley and Cedric the Entertainer, Fox News reported.

“I had a long night. I had a show in my hometown and I literally forgot that I had my pistol in my bag,” he said.

The Next Friday star explained why he always keeps a gun on him.

“If you want to know why I carry a gun, I carry money all the time,” he quipped. “I be having jewelry on, and these dudes is out here robbing people.”

“So I just want to make sure I make it clear I ain’t out here doing nothing wrong. But I keep a gun on me ’cause I gotta protect myself. Sometimes I ain’t with my security.”

“Just want to let y’all know that I’m still on some positive vibes. And sorry that it happened. All I can tell you is the world is crazy; stay strapped,” he said in conclusion.

“Thank you for understanding.”

Epps’ video came a few days after Transportation Security Administration officers discovered a Smith & Wesson .38-caliber pistol in his backpack on Sunday. The comedian wasn’t arrested but could possibly face charges.

However, Michael Leffler, a Marion County prosecutor’s office spokesperson, said cases of this type “rarely result in criminal charges.”