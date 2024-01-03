Mike Tomlin Sets NFL Record With 17th Straight Non-Losing Season To Start Coaching Career

The amazing career of Pittsburgh Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin has reached another pinnacle.

When the Steelers won Dec. 31, it guaranteed a winning season for the team, making it the 17th straight year that Tomlin has had a non-losing season since he started his coaching career. That is a record, according to NFL.com. Two coaches have had longer non-losing season streaks: Tom Landry (Dallas Cowboys) with 21 and Bill Belichick (New England Patriots) with 19.

With the team’s 30-23 win over the Seattle Seahawks, the Steelers kept their postseason hopes alive. At 9-7, Tomlin also guaranteed himself a 14th season with a winning record.

Mike Tomlin’s incredible run continues 🔥 pic.twitter.com/i06fWqDRhv — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2024

In 2009, when the Steelers won Super Bowl XLIII, Tomlin, then 36, became the youngest NFL coach to take home the Lombardi Trophy. That record was broken when Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVay won Super Bowl LVI in 2021.

Tomlin’s’ career record is 180-109-2, a .622 winning percentage.

Another stat that the Steelers can be proud of is having a 20th straight season of ending the season with a .500 or better won-loss record. That is the second-longest streak in the history of the NFL. The record, which can be tied next season, is 21, held by Landry’s Dallas Cowboys, which had 21 straight non-losing seasons from 1965-1985 on its way to becoming “America’s Team.”

The Steelers’ last game is a toughie: a road tilt against the AFC’s #1 seed, the Baltimore Ravens, on Saturday Jan. 6. For the Steelers to make the playoffs, the Tennessee Titans must beat the reeling Jacksonville Jaguars and/or the Miami Dolphins beat the resurgent Buffalo Bills, which have won four games in a row.

RELATED CONTENT: PER SCHOLAS AWARDS PITTSBURGH STEELERS COACH MIKE TOMLIN FOR CHAMPIONING DIVERSITY