Music Producer Mike WiLL Made-It To Set The Beat Again For The NBA on ESPN

Music producer Mike WiLL Made-It will again curate music for ESPN’s NBA telecasts during the 2023-24 season.

The first song released by ESPN via Giant Music is the new single “Different Breed” featuring Latto and Swae Lee. The track was released as the initial NBA tip-off TV spot to promote the upcoming NBA season on the Oct. 16’s Monday Night Football. It will continue to air across the network’s various platforms until the season-opening game on Oct. 25.

“This is the perfect partnership because I make the music people want to ball to,” said Mike WiLL Made-It in a written statement.

This is the third year that the network is using this initiative that features music artists and producers in remixing and producing music around NBA moments with ESPN. Mike WiLL Made-It will be producing tracks during the season, in particular, highlighting the inaugural NBA In-season Tournament, the Christmas Day slate of games, Saturday Primetime match-ups, as well as the NBA Play-in Tournament, NBA Playoffs, and the NBA Finals.

“It didn’t take us long to figure out that Atlanta music, Mike WiLL, and NBA on ESPN were a strong cultural fit,” said Curtis Friends, vice president of sports marketing, ESPN. “Mike WiLL Made-It” is cooking up his recipe for the NBA on ESPN custom music strategy that will set the tone for fans throughout the season.”

Mike WiLL Made-It has worked with the likes of Lil-Uzi Vert, Kendrick Lamar, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, and Future.

Matt LaMotte, managing director of Giant Music, said, “As an independent record label, nothing excites us more than collaboration and creativity. We couldn’t ask for better creative partners than Mike WiLL and ESPN.”

Last year, the NBA on ESPN custom music strategy featured Ty Dolla $ign, Janelle Monáe, G Eazy, Myke Towers, and A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.