Style Icon Misa Hylton Debuts Teva Capsule Collection at Macy's

Misa Hylton is bringing her signature aesthetic to create a go-to summer sandal.

In collaboration with Teva, Misa blends fashion with functionality. The iconic stylist merges her colorful hip hop aesthetic with the popular shoe silhouette to create Misa Hylton x Teva’s capsule collection. The shoe debuted at Macy’s June 13. The Flat-form Universal shoe will incorporate luxurious gold metal hardware on its updated strapping system. The design will also feature abstract paints and graphic sketches for a street-wear flair. The Hurricane XLT2 Gladiator also features the luxe gold metal, but with the addition of peach tones in its design with a suede finish.

Hylton is a pioneer at bringing hip hop inspired looks to mainstream focus in fashion, styling iconic Black artists in some of their most memorable outfits. Her visionary eye to create trends is dutifully inspired in this capsule collection while her Japanese heritage is also brought to the forefront in the color scheme and graffiti graphics, tying in with her love of jewelry to create a sandal true to her image.

Of the collaborative design effort, Hylton explained her purpose behind each details of the shoes:

“When designing for the Teva x Misa Hylton collaboration, I wanted to infuse these elements to create a timeless collector’s item – a small piece of my world – that can be dressed up or down, offering versatility and flexibility, while remaining unique and original,” Hilton expressed in a press release.

The collection will be exclusively sold at Macy’s. The American shoe brand is delighted to have the retailer giant host the venture bringing forth a new wave of active street-wear.

Anders Bergstrom, the Vice President of Teva Footwear said, “Through our collaboration with Misa Hylton, we want our consumers to own and celebrate their individual style without having to sacrifice comfort for fashion, while still creating a collection that empowers you to take on all your everyday adventures.”

The limited-edition shoes, ranging from $80 to $135, drop on June 13 at Macy’s in store and online with additional availability at Teva’s online store.

