WATCH: Missouri Pastor Prevents Armed Robbery By Praying For Would-Be Thieves During Service

A Missouri pastor, who was once employed as a police officer prevented a suspected robbery attempt at his church during a live stream of his service several weeks ago. Through the power of prayer and the tactful way the preacher handled the situation, no one was hurt or robbed.

According to 5 On Your Side, Pastor Marquaello Futrell of the All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church, which is located in Ferguson, Mo. hindered the plans of several would-be thieves at his parish on Feb. 12. During his service, one man had come into the church carrying two bags as he questioned his Children Services Director.

Futrell told the media outlet, “I immediately just had the hairs on the back of my neck I’m like, ‘OK, something’s about to happen.” Four men entered the church and his instincts from being a former police officer went off and he proceeded with caution.