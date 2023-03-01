WATCH: Missouri Pastor Prevents Armed Robbery By Praying For Would-Be Thieves During Service

A Missouri pastor, who was once employed as a police officer prevented a suspected robbery attempt at his church during a live stream of his service several weeks ago. Through the power of prayer and the tactful way the preacher handled the situation, no one was hurt or robbed.
According to 5 On Your Side, Pastor Marquaello Futrell of the All Creation Northview Holiness Family Church, which is located in Ferguson, Mo. hindered the plans of several would-be thieves at his parish on Feb. 12. During his service, one man had come into the church carrying two bags as he questioned his Children Services Director.
Futrell told the media outlet, “I immediately just had the hairs on the back of my neck I’m like, ‘OK, something’s about to happen.” Four men entered the church and his instincts from being a former police officer went off and he proceeded with caution.
“Me being a former police officer, I immediately noticed their waistbands, I’m like, ‘There’s something there,'” he said.
The pastor said that someone at the church noticed that one of the men drop his gun. Instead of panicking or bringing notice to what just happened, he just continued with the service.
“I immediately directed my media team to zoom in on them because I knew we needed some face recognition,” he stated. This is when he decided to speak directly to the men who invaded the church’s space. “(You) saw the church and decided to come? Talk to me.”
The live stream video recorded him saying, “I’ve still got a cop anointing and I still know what’s going on and what’s about to happen. God’s about to change the enemy. Lift your voice and shout unto God!”
This is when he and others in his congregation approach the men and placed their hands over the men as they prayed. After doing so, the men vacated the church.
“I believe they felt the power of God lifted in their hands, then they left,” Futrell said.
The Ferguson Police Department has confirmed that after viewing the video of the service the four men left the church in a Black Dodge charger and they are still searching for them.