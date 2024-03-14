Missouri Teenager Arrested After Allegedly Slamming Another Teenager’s Head Into Concrete

Missouri teenage girl has been arrested after an altercation where she allegedly slammed another student’s head into the ground repeatedly during a fight near a local high school. The act was caught on video. The student is listed in critical condition.

According to Fox 2 Now, a fight broke out on March 8 near Hazelwood High School that involved two teenage girls in St. Louis County, Missouri. One of the combatants suffered a severe head injury and has been hospitalized. Her opponent has been arrested and is being held on assault charges, according to the St. Louis County Police Department. Both teenagers’ identities are not being revealed due to them being minors.

The detained teenager, who is 15 years old, is being held in St. Louis County Family Court.

The Hazelwood School District did release a statement about the incident:

“It is a tragedy anytime children are hurt. Bullying and fighting in the community is an issue for which we all need to take ownership and work towards a resolution for the sake of our children. The Hazelwood School District offers our sincerest condolences to everyone involved and will offer additional emotional support from our support and crisis team to those in need. We look forward to continuing to partner with our community for the sake of our children. Please be kind and respectful of the families involved during this difficult time and pledge to help work toward the betterment of our entire community.”

A video showing the altercation and brawl between the students has been posted on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.

WARNING: Graphic content showing violence.

🇺🇲 Long video and photo of the aggressor from the brutal beating that took place at Hazelwood East High School.

Let us pray for Kailee’s health as her condition is critical. 🙏💔#Hazelwood #PrayersForKailee #JusticeForKailee #Kailee pic.twitter.com/bOtnLTVlg8 — 🌐 Short Reports 🌐 (@ShortReportOnX) March 11, 2024

No details were released on how the fight was started.