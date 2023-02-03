Missy Elliot Teams Up with Jack Harlow for Super Bowl ‘Love Triangle’ Commercial

Missy Elliot and Jack Harlow have teamed up for a “love triangle”…but not like that.

The rap superstar is back outside for a Doritos Super Bowl ad featuring the “Get Ur Freak On” hitmaker and new-age rap sensation Jack Harlow. In an initial 15-second promo spot, Missy is seen in the recording studio surrounded by a slew of her platinum albums while eating a bag of Doritos.

She then receives a call from someone she’s been waiting to work with.

“Jack Harlow,” Missy sings while answering the phone. “What’s up? Collab? You know I’ve been waiting to collab.”

While Harlow can’t be seen in the ad, Missy goes on to tease what fans can expect from their surprising collab.

“A love triangle?” Elliott asks in astonishment. “I don’t know about that.”

Another ad featured Harlow, without Missy, and showed the “First Class” emcee dodging paparazzi to get inside his car while enjoying a bag of Doritos. One photographer asks the Kentucky native if the rumors about his “love triangle” with Missy Elliot are true.

“Maybe,” he says before biting into a chip.

On Thursday, Doritos released the full promotional spot announcing the ad the two rap stars will appear in during the Feb. 12 game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ.

The two rappers are the latest stars to be added to the Super Bowl lineup, where Rihanna is set to headline her first halftime performance. The new ad also highlights Missy’s slimmed-down figure that she’s recently been teasing on social media.

On Thursday the “Supa Dupa Fly” rapper shared a video that showed a collage of different fashionable looks. Fans couldn’t help but notice how different Missy looked from her early days in the rap game.

“You look amazing ❤️❤️,” one fan said.

“Beautiful!” added another.

“Yessss!!! Show them Queen 😍,” said someone else.