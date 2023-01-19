Missy Elliott Gives Aaliyah Her Flowers In Heartfelt Birthday Message

Missy Elliott is always sure to give late singer Aaliyah Haughton her flowers on her birthday.

On Tuesday, Elliott took to Twitter to pay tribute to the TryAgain singer on what would’ve marked her 44th birthday.

According to the tweet, Elliot praised Haughton for her contribution to the music industry.

“You will forever be the BLUEPRINT of what it means to STEP OUTSIDE the box MUSICALLY & creating NEW style in FASHION & a NATURAL at acting & being GREAT at them all The World will always feel your IMPACT & LOVE you shared 4ever,” the 51-year-old rapper wrote.

Elliott paired the message with a photo of the smiling “Are You That Somebody” artist.

You will forever be the BLUEPRINT of what it means to STEP OUTSIDE the box MUSICALLY & creating NEW style in FASHION & a NATURAL at acting & being GREAT at them all☺️The World will always feel your IMPACT & LOVE you shared 4ever🕊💜 pic.twitter.com/dlAW0WZIHI — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) January 16, 2023

Since the R&B star’s tragic death in a plane crash in 2001, Elliott has continuously paid her respects to Haughton over the 20 years since her passing.

She also tweeted a similar message in 2020:

“Your music has always been 10 STEPS AHEAD & Your sound is still FUTURISTIC👽Your fashion always been ONE OF KIND. You rocked your outfits with SWAG & SAUCE!🔥Just know that you are still inspiring generations til this day🙏🏾,” Elliott tweeted in 2020. “We love you💜#Aaliyah🕊.”

Entertainment Tonight reported that Elliott and Haughton met while working with Timbaland on the One in a Million album that was released in 1996.

Elliott is known to celebrate the talent in the industry, but the rapper has also been praised for her own contributions to music and her community.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Elliott returned to her own hometown of Portsmouth, Virginia, in October 2022 to attend the unveiling ceremony for Missy Eillott Boulevard, held at her alma mater, Manor High School.

Fox 5 Vegas reported that the “Work It” rapper was also recently confirmed as one of the headlining artists for the Las Vegas Lovers & Friends Festival to be held May 6 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. The line up also includes Usher and Mariah Carey.