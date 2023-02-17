E-Scooter Company Lime Makes Blunder, Mistakenly Partners With White-Owned Business For Black History Month

One business learned the importance of doing research before committing to a partnership.

BXTimes.com reported that e-scooter company Lime put out a initiative to partner with a Black-owned business for Black History Month. With a discount code, the plan offered riders the chance to “drive more traffic to Black-owned, sustainable small businesses.”

Customers would receive 25% off their next ride if they ended their ride within 100 meters of Black-owned businesses across the country.

Lime ended up partnering with Way Cafe in the Bronx, New York. There’s a small problem: cafe owner Andy Weaver is not Black. He told BXTimes.com that Lime approached him to fill out a form for the program but Lime never asked if the business was Black-owned.

“I figured they are going to throw our form in the trash can,” Weaver said.

Somehow, Way was the recipient of the partnership although Lime asked for a picture of the owner and Weaver obliged.

Lime was asked how this could have happened since the owners aren’t Black. Company spokesperson Jacob Tugendrajch responded to BXTimes.com that “a business signed up for this opportunity erroneously, which we fixed as soon as we were alerted to the issue.” He added that the e-scooter brand “will continue to promote Black-owned businesses and look for ways to support the Bronx.”

Uh, OK.

Though the Castle Hill-based cafe isn’t Black-owned, customers, like Amanda Farías, attest to the fact that restaurant has a diverse client base. “I frequent there myself,” Farías said. “And so they are in a Black and Latinx community where they’re serving our families every day. They’re in the community with us.”

The city council member admitted the incident was an “unfortunate mistake,” however, she’s in support of promoting local businesses.

Way Cafe opened in 2020 looking to be a positive presence in the Bronx community. According to the business website, Way “reflects the love and servant-hood of our King[,] Jesus,” hoping that all people feel loved and welcomed.”