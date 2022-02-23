Mom Creates Health Technology to Advance Equity in Maternal Health

M.O.O., an acronym for “Moms Official Objective,” is a health technology firm that is reimagining women’s wellness.

The direct-to-consumer food supplementation brand creates products for mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and expectant moms — the time-consumed village associated with caring for a baby — who lack essential nutrients in their meals due to the physically demanding effects of caretaking.

In 2018, mother of two and founder Lydia Simmons was unable to obtain the level of healthcare support required during her lactation and postpartum recovery experience. She turned to her knowledge of food as a foundational and core means of health to develop a postnatal multivitamin to support her new lifestyle. Simmons sought the advice of chemists, physiologists, and nutritional scientists to bring her product to market.

By 2019, her mission to provide affordable, clean and breastfeeding-safe health and wellness supplementation with superior ingredients to pre-and post-natal women was a success.

“I always wanted to reinvent motherhood wellness after my postnatal experience. The goal was to identify promising approaches and challenges women face in obtaining education for the prevention and onset of poor maternal health,” says founder, Lydia Simmons.

“In today’s marketplace, there are several goods marketed to women that promise miraculous results while including non-tested, harmful substances. Women who have health, ingredient or nursing constraints require ease of use and trust. We’ve worked extensively to identify the right partners throughout the world that use ingredients that fulfill M.O.O.’s transparency criteria. Real traceability is more than just a label. We’re committed to share the decisions we make that affect you, your baby, and your breastmilk.”

Dedicated to helping moms of all stages navigate motherhood without experiencing the significant health declines that are notoriously associated with the experience, M.O.O. uses the highest quality ingredients to help prevent, restore and maintain the body’s health and structure of hair, skin, nails, bones, muscles, tendons, ligaments, blood vessels and organs. The diverse product lineup includes MILF Collagen™, MILK Postnatal and MWAH Daily Wellness Drops. M.O.O. products do not contain any synthetics, fillers, additives, preservatives, THC gluten, soy, GMO, dairy or sugar and is available in either liquid drop, powder and capsule forms.

MILF Collagen™ is available in five flavors: Hazelnut Lover’s, Vanilla Chai, White Chocolate Mocha, Cinna Cereal, and Fruity Cereal and supports a healthy physical postpartum recovery. Collagen supports the elastin breakdown caused by hormonal changes during pregnancy. It contains clinically-proven ingredients including Vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, MSM, zinc chelate, and magnesium — an infusion of vitamins and minerals — to offset imbalances. The non-GMO, gluten and sugar-free brew is ideal for women over 18 years, breastfeeding and postpartum mothers.

MILK Postnatal supplements feature seven powerhouse ingredients formulated to increase breast milk, restore the blood’s protein, iron deficiency anemia, and/or iodine deficiency as it rebalances hormones, reduce postpartum hair loss and heighten the personal nutrition and health of baby and mother.

The vegan-friendly, lab-tested formulation is safe for breastfeeding moms and contains clinically proven ingredients including ginger, goat’s rue, alfalfa, sea moss, moringa, spirulina and elderberry. The non-GMO, gluten and dairy-free brew is ideal for women following childbirth and up to 24 months postpartum and throughout lactation.

MWAH Daily Wellness Drops is a non-psychoactive, THC-free broad-spectrum, citrus-flavored liquid brew. Endocannabinoid System (ECS) is your built-in regulatory system that helps maintain equilibrium in your mind and postpartum body. Endocannabinoids are found in the brain, immune and central nervous systems to major organs, connective tissues, glands, and breast milk. It contains pure coconut oil (MCT), monk fruit along with lemon, orange, and grapefruit essential oils.

M.O.O.’s full line of products has assisted thousands of mothers worldwide in reducing the harsh effects of nutritional deficiency and hormonal imbalance during motherhood. M.O.O. continues to advance research to develop thoughtful and transparent products that appeal to all stages of motherhood.