Cut It Out: Mother Lectures Critics About Cutting Her Daughter’s Hair As Form of Discipline

Every parent has their own way of disciplining their children, but social media users thought this mother took things too far.

A recent TikTok video circulated of a woman who goes by the username, Bosselina, cutting her daughter’s hair as a form of punishment, creating an uproar from users who thought her actions reflected abuse and jealousy.

According to Indy100, the mother snipped off her daughter’s braids close to the root, and posted a recording of it on her social media page, explaining that she did it because she was too into her appearance and on TikTok too much.

“You thought you were disobeying me today and I was not coming to cut this hair off,” Bosselina said in the video.

“You’re sadly mistaken because you thought being pretty was so much better than being educated or listening to your mum, right?”

A swarm of TikTok users chimed in with their thoughts, comments, and stitches, responding to the mother’s strategy of discipline; some users even thought she should be arrested for her actions.

The child cares about her looks —> her mother unceremoniously cuts off her hair (implying that she’s removing part of her beauty) as punishment —> the child now sees that not being beautiful is a punishment, ergo bad. — Ꮶ🪞Ꭹ (@IfYouSeekKay) December 11, 2022

The parent who cut off their child’s hair for prioritizing looks over education was not just emotional abusive, that’s physical abuse. Is her hair not part of her? Also…. She taught her not to prioritize looks over education by…prioritizing changing her looks? — Supernova Momma (@SupernovaMomma) December 11, 2022

A mom on tiktok CUT HER DAUGHTERS HAIR OFF, and is talking about it’s because she’s putting beauty before everything else… ALL WHILST USING A FILTER!??? You new generation moms are something else man. Emotional child abuse is just as bad as physical. She’s needs to go to JAIL! — Soph ✨🇯🇲 (@Signedbysophiee) December 11, 2022

After the virtual confrontation with users, Bosselina responded with a follow-up video where she questioned her daughter about how she felt about the incident.

“Do you feel like this form of discipline was a lot better than any other form of discipline, like physical abuse, that I could have used?” she asked.

“Yeah,” the girl replied quietly.

The quiet response from the daughter sparked more concerns from users, who claiming the mother may have bullied her daughter into doing the video.

“You learnt your lesson, like, the lesson was learnt, no?” Bosselina went on, clarifying: “I warned you even before I put it on TikTok that if you continued with this behavior – because you like the app so much – that I’m gonna cut your hair off, record it and post it.”

“I told you this from three months ago, and I’ve been telling you every week, right?” she asked her daughter

“So this didn’t come as a real shock to you, you were just shocked that I actually, finally did it, right?”

“Because you can be pretty all you want in life, nobody is going to sit here and love you just because you’re pretty and want to be with you just because you’re pretty, no. You need education,” she said.

Bosselina continued justifying her form of discipline, sharing that her goal is to make sure her daughter graduates college and becomes something great like her; she owns a business.

“So what I’m doing to, and for, my child is[…]instilling strength into my child. My child is not a victim, she does not have a victim mentality[…]my kid is good.”

Bosselina has removed the clips form her page.