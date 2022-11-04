MSNBC Drops Weekend Host Tiffany Cross -- Sources Say Due To 'Castrate Florida' Comment

The NBCUniversal-owned cable news network has dropped MSNBC weekend host Tiffany D. Cross after two years of presiding over “The Cross Connection.”

According to Variety, MSNBC has decided not to renew Cross’ contract and will invite a rotating lineup of guest anchors to host the show until a replacement is found.

Many are saying online that Cross crossed the line when she appeared on Charlamagne Tha God’s Hell of a week show and said that Florida should be castrated.

“Florida literally looks like the d–k of the country, so let’s get rid of Florida,” Cross responded. “Let’s castrate Florida.”

Sources confirmed that the news broke out to Cross’ production staff Friday morning. The team will not be affected by the programming decision.

Cross’ background was enlisted as part of MSNBC’s ambitious efforts to introduce a broader range of diverse voices to its program. She was previously a fill-in host for Joy Reid’s weekend show “AM Joy” and eventually landed her own Saturday program in 2020. “The Cross Connection” aired from 10 a.m to noon.

As for her swift exit, two sources told Variety that executives were “growing concerned about the anchor’s willingness to address statements made by cable-news hosts on other networks” and entertaining controversial commentary that “executives felt did not meet the standards of MSNBC or NBC News.”

An additional source close to the situation told Fox News Digital the decision was triggered by “repeated bad behavior on and off-air.”

“Bad judgment,” the source added.

Cross, author of Say It Louder! Black Voters, White Narratives & Saving Our Democracy has leveraged her platform to attract Black viewers, particularly Black female viewers. As a breakout media and political analyst, she is known for her often controversial comments that call attention to the issues that riddle the Black community.

Cross claimed in an August remark that the minority community feels left out of conversations about the economy, per Fox News.

“A part of the challenges I have in the mainstream media, and you hear things like, ‘Oh, the economy is doing better.’ And for many of us, the economy is not the stock market. It ain’t doing better for us,” Cross said.

Before leading the network’s weekend hours, Cross served as a former Washington bureau chief for BET and had worked as a political analyst for MSNBC. She was also a former resident fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School’s Institute of Politics.