N.W.A., Gladys Knight, Donna Summer And The Clark Sisters To Receive GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Awards

Before next month’s Grammy Awards on Feb. 3, lifetime achievement awards will be presented to hip-hop pioneering group N.W.A., disco queen Donna Summer, legendary R&B singer Gladys Knight, and Gospel stalwarts The Clark Sisters. The presentations will include DJ Kool Herc, who is being honored with the Trustees Award.

“✨ We’re excited to announce this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees:

🎶 Donna Summer (@officialdonnasummer)

🎶 Gladys Knight (@msgladysknight)

🎶 Laurie Anderson (@laurieandersonofficial)

🎶 N.W.A

🎶 Tammy Wynette (@officialwynette)

🎶 The Clark Sisters (@thelegendaryclarksisters)

“↪️ This Special Merit Award is presented by vote of the #RecordingAcademy’s National Trustees to performers who, during their lifetimes, have made creative contributions of outstanding artistic significance.

“📆 The Special Merit Awards Ceremony will return to the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on February 3, 2024. Click the link in our bio to learn more.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

Tammy Wynette and Laurie Anderson are also being bestowed with lifetime achievement awards.

After being honored last year for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and his role in making this cultural phenomenon happen, the godfather of hip-hop, DJ Kool Herc, will be presented the Trustees Award.

“✨ The Special Merit Awards Ceremony will return during #GRAMMYs Week on Feb. 3, 2024 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre.

“We’re excited to announce this year’s Trustees Award Honorees – this Special Merit Award is presented to individuals who, during their careers in music, have made significant contributions to the field of recording:

🎶 Peter Asher (@officialpeterasher)

🎶 DJ Kool Herc (@kooldjherc)

🎶 Joel Katz”

Also receiving recognition with a Trustee Award are Peter Asher and Joel Katz.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@recordingacademy)

“The Academy is honored to pay tribute to this year’s Special Merit Award recipients — a remarkable group of creators and industry professionals whose impact resonates with generations worldwide,” said Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy, in a written statement, according to iHeart.

“Their contributions to music span genres, backgrounds, and crafts, reflecting the rich diversity that fuels our creative community. We look forward to honoring these music industry trailblazers next month as part of our week-long celebration leading up to Music’s Biggest Night®.”

The 66th Annual Grammy Awards will be held in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 4, at Crypto.com.