NAACP Condemns Chicago Hate Crime Of Killed Palestinian Child

The NAACP has released a formal statement condemning the hate crime that resulted in the murder of a Palestinian-American child Oct. 14 in Chicago.

Wadea Al-Fayoume was a 6-year-old child when his life was taken, just over a week after his birthday, according to CNN. The elementary schooler was targeted due to his Palestinian Muslim identity in a moment of Islamophobia in light of the recent attacks between Israel and Palestine. His family hails from the West Bank, a territory of the nation-state.

The landlord over his family’s apartment, Joseph Czuba, attacked the Al-Fayoumes in a fit of hatred, stabbing the young boy 26 times, and his mother over a dozen times as well during the unfortunate incident. While the mother of the young child is expected to recover from her critical condition, her son later died at a local hospital, causing an immense outcry for peace and justice nationwide.

In response to the egregious murder, the NAACP CEO and president Derrick Johnson expressed the organization’s grief over the kindergartner’s untimely death,

“Once again, the proliferation of misinformation and hateful conspiracy theories has resulted in a

life lost far too soon. Today, the NAACP grieves the loss of six-year old Wadea Al-Fayoume. No one

should face the threat of violence in their own home, and we must do everything in our power to

stop hate wherever it rears its ugly head. The NAACP is committed to combatting hate and

speaking out against any act that threatens the safety of our most vulnerable communities. There is no place for hate in a democracy.”

The nonprofit took to social media to also share their sentiments, stating that “hateful conspiracies theories” sparked the violent act.

The tragic murder of 6-year-old Wadea Al-Fayoume has sparked outrage across the nation as the spread of misinformation and hateful conspiracy theories continues to result in lives lost far too soon. Read our statement: https://t.co/9iWvU4tFNg pic.twitter.com/dDuOEtM91z — NAACP (@NAACP) October 16, 2023

For his alleged crimes, Czuba has since been detained and charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of a hate crime, and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. A federal hate crimes investigation into the killing is also underway.

