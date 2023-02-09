Naturi Naughton and Husband Expecting First Child

She’s a singer, songwriter, actress, and now a mom-to-be!

Queens star Naturi Naughton-Lewis and her husband Xavier “Two” Lewis are expecting their first child together, and the singer believes their baby will be the perfect blend of both parents.

According to People, the former 3LW member confirmed their family news on Wednesday. She invited followers into the loop with an Instagram carousel flaunting her husband and baby bump.

“I am looking forward to seeing this baby’s cute little face and how it will be the perfect blend between my husband and me,” she said.

“When I found out, I was shooting a movie and still on a high from my wedding, so it felt like the perfect way to start a new chapter with my hubby! I wrapped my two pregnancy tests in pretty tissue paper and put it in a cute little gift bag and told him I had a belated birthday gift for him,” the actress said. “It was such a special moment.”

“We look forward to bonding in a new way and actually applying our wedding vows on this journey to parenthood! This is Two’s first baby, so he’s extra excited to create another human,” Naughton shared. “Even through the many challenges that can occur with pregnancy, we want to push ourselves to be the best partners and the best parents we can be!”

Entertainment Tonight reported that the 37-year-old is already familiar with the mommy role as she shares her 5-year-old Zuri with ex, Ben.

“My daughter is especially happy to be getting a younger sibling, so I’m excited to share this joy as a family,” she shared.

As previously reported by BLACK ENTERPRISE, Naughton and Lewis tied the knot in April 2022, where guests joined them for a weekend wedding ceremony in Atlanta.

“Introducing…The REAL #PowerCouple 😝❤️ #MrAndMrsLewis 💥 It’s Official now! I’m his WIFE!” she wrote, tagging her husband’s page.