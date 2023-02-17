NBA Player Bryn Forbes Arrested for Allegedly Striking Girlfriend One Week After Being Cut from Timberwolves

An NBA player who was recently waived from his team has been arrested for allegedly hitting his girlfriend.

According to People, former Minnesota Timberwolves player Bryn Forbes, who is currently a free agent, was arrested in Texas earlier this week. He was detained after being involved in an altercation with a woman who is believed to be his girlfriend.

San Antonio police confirmed that Forbes was taken into police custody this past Wednesday after an argument with his female companion. Forbes, 29, reportedly got upset with her while they were out. No details were revealed regarding the reason for the dispute between the two.

The two continued arguing and the disagreement allegedly become violent. Forbes is accused of hitting the woman several times. My San Antonio reported that Forbes was arrested at a local resort, La Cantera Resort & Spa in the 16600 block of La Cantera Parkway. He was booked on suspicion of assault and bodily injury.

Forbes was arrested Wednesday morning, after 5 a.m., with family violence charges.

Emergency medical services were summoned to the home to care for the woman, who was then taken to the hospital to receive medical attention.

Police officials said, “[The woman] was allegedly struck several times by [Forbes], causing injury and pain.”

“EMS/SAFD responded and provided medical attention to the [woman],” they also stated. “[Forbes] at this time was arrested and is expected to be booked into jail. The follow-up unit and CSI were notified.”

Forbes played for the San Antonio Spurs from 2016 to 2020. He then went to play with the Milwaukee Bucks but returned to the Spurs, playing for the team in 2021. He played for the Denver Nuggets after being traded there and was with the team at the end of the 2022 season. He was playing for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season, until being waived earlier this month.