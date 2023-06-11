Nevada Recognizes Juneteenth As A State Holiday, As It Should

In a significant stride toward acknowledging the importance of African American history and the ongoing struggle for racial equality, Nevada has taken a historic step by recognizing Juneteenth as an official state holiday, CNN reported.

This recognition by Nevada underscores the growing national recognition of Juneteenth and its significance as a milestone, as they join states New York, Texas, Virginia and Washington who also acknowledge the holiday.

With votes of “40 to 1 in the state Assembly and 19 to 2 in the state Senate,” Nevada’s decision to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday is a powerful affirmation of the state’s commitment to equality and social progress.

On June 6, 2023, Governor Steve Sisolak signed Senate Bill 1, designating Juneteenth as a state holiday in Nevada. This move could set the tone for the state’s opportunities for elevated education, reflection, and celebration of African American history and culture.

“As the first state to ratify the 15th Amendment, which gave African Americans the right to vote, Nevada has a long and proud history of supporting civil rights,” said Democratic Assemblywoman Claire Thomas as Fox News reported.

Nevada, maybe surprisingly, has a history of being a supportive state of the Civil Rights movement. Beyond Nevada’s borders, the recognition of Juneteenth as a state holiday in various parts of the United States signifies a broader societal shift. With states like Florida and Utah taking steps back, censoring books and the discourse around our nation’s history, Nevada is raising the bar higher. Nevada is demonstrating an increased willingness to confront the darker chapters of history and highlights the importance of inclusivity in the national discourse.

Nevada’s decision to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday is a momentous step forward in the pursuit of equality and justice. By commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and acknowledging the historical significance of Juneteenth, Nevada joins a growing movement to promote a more inclusive understanding of American history. The real hope is that we see a rapid fire of other states joining Nevada to honor the holiday, and actually mean it.

