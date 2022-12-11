New Details Reveal Punch Was Thrown In Defense Of Quavo On Night TakeOff Died

New details from New York Times reporter Joe Coscarelli reveal what happened leading up to the shooting that ended the life of Migos rapper TakeOff.

TakeOff died in Houston on Nov. 1. The recording artist, whose full name is Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed outside of 810 Billiards & Bowling during a dice game. Ball had rented the venue for a private event with his uncle, Quavious Keyate Marshall, the Migos member known as Quavo. Ball died at the scene after a fight he was not involved in broke out and shots were fired. Patrick Xavier Clark — a strip club promotor also known as DJ Pat — was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the Ball’s death.

In a Twitter post shared on Saturday, Coscarelli noted shots were fired from both sides after someone on Quavo’s side, Willie Bland, threw a punch. The post also noted that video surveillance showed Quavo arguing with a man named Michael Prince and two young men named Cameron Joshua and Christopher Watkins. Bland reportedly struck Joshua before Clark and Bland fired their guns in opposite directions.

“New details in the killing of Takeoff from a search warrant affidavit filed this week: -both sides allegedly fired shots after a punch was thrown in defense of Quavo -suspect charged in part bc of fingerprints left on a wine bottle he was holding during the shooting.”

Video evidence showed Clark holding a wine bottle from which his fingerprints were later lifted, and he was identified. Bland allegedly told investigators that he saw Quavo turn to walk away when he saw Joshua begin to pull out his gun. Bland said that is when he hit Joshua. Upon hearing gunfire, Bland said he began shooting toward Joshua, assuming he was the one shooting. Forensic evidence indicated that Clark and Bland both fired guns while no video evidence showed Joshua firing his weapon.

Ball, who was an innocent bystander, was shot in the head and the torso. The 28-year-old was laid to rest in Atlanta on Nov. 11.