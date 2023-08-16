New Initiative In San Francisco Centers On Black Early Educators

San Francisco city officials are dedicating resources to generate employment opportunities for Black early educators. The initiative seeks to ensure that young learners flourish in environments where they encounter familiar faces: those of their teachers.

Graduates of the city’s educator training program are the starting point for a generational impact in the local Black community.

After the height of police brutality protests in the summer months of 2020, San Francisco lawmakers divested money from police departments and reallocated the funding to programs seeking to dismantle inequity within the Bay Area. One of the outcomes was the establishment of the Pipeline for Black Early Childhood Educator pilot program. Its organizers say that encouraging and placing Black teachers in early development classrooms during crucial childhood years will uplift diverse student bodies as they continue into grade school.

“There’s something about affirming a child’s culture when there is a teacher that represents them in a classroom … that understands their experiences, their family … there’s something around that that has impacted Black children’s success,” said Je Ton Carey, the lead coordinator for the program, as detailed by KQED.

The program’s mission is based on the premise that offering assistance and engagement in a profession that has been suffering due to low pay and excessive workload can yield advantages to educators and students alike. Upon receiving their associate teaching permits, graduates of the program can expand upon their certifications by teaching or even developing their own childcare business.

Graduates are encouraged to pursue advanced degrees, as Dr. Patricia Sullivan has. “It was really important to not only show them that someone could be in higher education and be Black, but that, you know, this stuff is not as hard as you think,” she shared on the significance of being such a role model.

The initiative not only offers job security and a sense of well-being for Black residents but also combats educational gaps among diverse children, especially in regard to kindergarten preparedness. A 2022 performance analysis conducted by the public school system within the city found that not even half of Black preschoolers were considered “ready” to jump to kindergarten.

Correcting this issue at the very start of a child’s academic journey can create systemic change, and the inclusion of quality representation in San Francisco’s schools is leading the charge.

RELATED CONTENT: Educators Are Using TikTok To Teach ‘Hidden History’