Saints Expected To Sign NFL Rushing Leader Kareem Hunt

The New Orleans Saints will sign former NFL rushing leader Kareem Hunt to boost their running back corps after a suspension and an injury have left it decimated.

CBS Sports reports the Saints have just two running backs in training camp, Jamaal Williams and Kendre Miller, after starting running back Alvin Kamara was suspended for three games for his involvement in a bar fight. Additionally, backup running back Eno Benjamin is out for the season after tearing his Achilles.

Hunt worked out for the Saints on Aug. 7, 2023, and he will be able to sign with the team pending a physical.

Hunt spent the past four years with the Cleveland Browns, but the team let his contract expire after he had the worst season of his career in 2022, rushing for 468 yards and three touchdowns. That being said, there was a time when Hunt terrorized NFL defenses, including his rookie season in 2017, when he rushed for a league-leading 1,327 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Saints are also bringing in linebacker Anthony Barr, who played in 2022 with the Dallas Cowboys, after Saints starting linebacker Demario Davis suffered a calf injury in training camp.

The Saints finished last season with a 7-10 record, good enough for third place in the NFC South, but did not qualify for the playoffs. During the off-season, the Saints traded for former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to boost its playoff hopes in what is considered a weak division with the Carolina Panthers in a rebuild, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers trying to replace retired quarterback Tom Brady and the Atlanta Falcons trying to prove themselves.

The Saints will start its preseason schedule on Aug. 12, 2023, against the Kansas City Chiefs and begin the regular season on Sept. 10, 2023, against the Tennessee Titans.