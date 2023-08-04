Yankees Pitcher Placed On Restricted List For Alcohol Abuse

The New York Yankees placed pitcher Domingo German on the MLB restricted list on Aug. 2, 2023, after he agreed to submit to inpatient alcohol treatment for alcohol abuse voluntarily.

The New York Post reports Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman would not reveal the details of the incident that led to the announcement. Still, he and Yankees Manager Aaron Boone admitted German has dealt with alcohol abuse in the past. German was slated to pitch on Aug. 1, 2023, but didn’t. Boone said in his pregame press conference that German was having armpit discomfort.

“It’s a very serious issue that affects way too many people, unfortunately,” Cashman said on Aug. 2, 2023, before the Yankees defeated the Rays. “Hopefully, the steps that are being taken today will really benefit him for the remaining part of his life because it’s a very serious problem that you need to address head-on. These treatment places are significant steps, hopefully, towards helping him get the tools to solve it.”

It has been a season of struggle for both German and the Yankees. The team is currently in last place in the American League East Division with a 56-52 record. German’s highlight of the season came on June 28, 2023, when he threw the 24th perfect game in Major League Baseball history and the fourth in Yankees franchise history against the Oakland A’s.

However, German has struggled this season as he had a 5-7 with a 4.56 earned run average (ERA). He’s also had issues in the past, including an 81-game suspension for violating the league and Players Association’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy, following an incident with his girlfriend in 2019 at a team event. He was also suspended 10 games this season for having a foreign substance on his hand during a game.

Cashman told reporters he does not expect German to pitch again this season. German has spent his whole career with the Yankees and is signed through next season.