Arkansas Removes AP African American Studies Course

Update on the @ArkansasEd and @SarahHuckabee attack on African American history, families, and kids. An email has been sent to the school districts that offer AP African American Studies and the entire course code has been deleted. pic.twitter.com/EyMGQfQICc — Jim Ross (@rossjam) August 12, 2023

There was no explanation for the changes, and according to the media outlet, phone calls were not picked up, nor did the spokesperson, Kimberly Mundell, respond to inquiries. There were questions about why the course was listed, yet, 48 hours before the start of the school year, it was removed without explanation.

Public education watchdog Jim Ross was one of the people questioning why this was done, noting that the Advanced Placement course on European History is still being offered. He called the elimination of the coursework for credit “racism, pure and simple.”

The department of education’s move is causing issues for students, who now must decide on whether to take the course with no credit and be made pay for the test afterward, or to choose another course to fulfill whatever coursework is needed to graduate.