Belfast Unveils A Frederick Douglass Statue In Europe

A life-size statue of famed abolitionist Frederick Douglass was recently unveiled in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. With the unveiling, the city has become the first in Europe to bestow the former American slave with a statue.

According to BBC News, the statue of Douglass is located on Rosemary Street, close to where he addressed crowds back in 1845. Douglass visited Belfast several times after being invited there by the Belfast Anti Slavery Society in the 1840s.

The unveiling took place last month. Historian and professor Christine Kinealy said that Douglass, who’d gone to Ireland to escape recapture and a return to slavery in the United States, loved Northern Ireland and Belfast in particular. In one of his speeches he stated, “Whenever else I feel myself to be stranger, I will remember I have a home in Belfast.”