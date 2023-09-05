How Nia Grace Developed the First Black Women-Owned Supper Club In Boston

Meet Nia Grace, the founder of Boston Seaport’s first Black-women-owned and first Black-owned liquor license-holding supper club, Grace By Nia.

Since launching Grace By Nia in partnership with nightlife and hospitality giants, Big Night Entertainment Group, the sprawling 5,000-square-foot supper club has introduced a historic, culture-next experience to New England.

Between the daily live music and the Southern cuisine, Nia is singlehandedly changing the perception of Boston’s nightlife by introducing a much-needed symbol of progress to the city’s dining and entertainment scene.

“It feels trivial to say this, but it feels amazing and pretty unbelievable that I was able to attain a liquor license as a Black woman in the Seaport,” Grace tells BLACK ENTERPRISE.

“I am happy to be the first, but I don’t want to be the last.”

Grace By Nia has received a swarm of support from the community. Known for being the place “Where Soul Meets the Seaport,” it took just one month to become “Boston’s best restaurant with live music.”

“After opening, I have been continuously inspired by the overall reception, after 30 days of being opened we were named Boston’s best restaurant with live music and have exceeded our quarterly revenue projections,” Grace shares.

“I have dealt with imposter syndrome and self-doubt like a lot of Black women and I hope the success of GBN inspires Black women entrepreneurs to push past those thoughts and attain the unattainable.”

No stranger to the restaurant scene, Grace had already made her mark in Boston’s food and music scene with her respected establishments, Darryl’s Corner Bar & Kitchen and The Underground Cafe. But as a Black woman in the space, there are always hurdles when working to bring an idea to life in a male-dominated industry.

“As a woman I had to become OK with taking an unpopular stance and rubbing people the wrong in order to be heard and get out of my own way and be uncomfortable,” she says.

“I had to be ok with being told ‘no’ and not be jaded enough to give up.”

Citing her biggest challenge as “standing strong and taking the lead,” Grace also faced pricey construction costs and finding the perfect balance “of ensuring this space was Black-centered but welcomed everyone.” Remaining intentional about the design process, Grace enlisted Rob ‘ProBlak’ Gibbs and eight young artists from his fellowship program to produce custom ceiling-to-floor mural-like pieces that stand as a tribute to Boston’s Black community.

“I was very intentional about every piece of decor and menu item to ensure Black culture was felt, seen, and heard by anyone who dines at GBN,” GRace says.

“It is important that the community understands GBN isn’t just a restaurant but a convening space for music, art, and culture to beautifully collide.”

With reservations booked out weeks in advance and a coveted spot as Boston’s best restaurant with live music, it’s clear that Grace By Nia is being well received by the local community.

“Everyone loves the space, and music and some are frustrated that we have a 30-day waitlist,” Grace says. “We have already built regulars within three months of being opened.”

The eatery is also helping showcase musicians in a city with limited live music spaces.

“So, the musicians are thrilled to have a state-of-the-art stage and a crowd full of enthused guests,” she adds.

