No Shame in His Game: Nick Cannon Admits to Spending More Than $3M On Child Support

Nick Cannon has no shame in the millions he spends annually on caring for his 11 (and counting) children.

On Friday, the TV star set the record straight in response to a report from The U.S. Sun that estimated Cannon pays around $3 million a year to support his children.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” Cannon told The Neighborhood Talk.

“I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the governmental system of child.”

Just last week, Cannon welcomed his 11th child, daughter Beautiful Zeppellin Cannon, with DJ Abby De La Rosa. It’s the third child for Cannon and Abby.

Beautiful’s birth came one week after model Alyssa Scott debuted her baby bump that’s carrying Cannon’s 12th child. Cannon and Alyssa welcomed their son Zen last year but the five-month-old died in December from brain cancer.

Cannon is a proud father of 11 with six different women. He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

The Drumline star is accustomed to the criticism and public scrutiny that comes with being a celebrity with so many children with so many different women. In February, Cannon defended his unconventional family dynamic while speaking with Dr. Laura Berman about why he doesn’t think monogamy is a “healthy” option.

“I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership,” the Wild ‘N’ Out creator said, as captured by Page Six.

Cannon noted that he takes “full responsibility” for his growing tribe of children—and now we know he is perfectly fine with spending his millions on his babies.