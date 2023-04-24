Jamie Foxx Is 'Awake' And 'Alert' According To Nick Cannon

Jamie Foxx remains hospitalized following a “medical complication” his team is keeping under wraps. But Nick Cannon confirmed his good friend is “awake” and “alert” while in recovery.

Cannon says Foxx is “doing so much better” two weeks after the Academy Award-winning actor was hospitalized for a medical emergency.

“Man, I’m praying,” Cannon told ET. “You see, I posted on Instagram. I literally have been saying prayers out loud. Words of affirmation for my big brother.”

But “The Daily Cannon” host confirmed that Foxx is on the mend and responsive.

“I know he’s doing so much better because I’m actually about to do something special for him, and doing him a favor,” Cannon said.

“The Masked Singer” host remained mum about the favor but teased that it would be “out there soon.”

“I can’t really say what it is, but it’ll be out there soon,” Cannon said. “I was reluctant to go all the way there, and even talk about it, but he gave me the blessing, so it’s a beautiful thing. He’s awake. They say he’s alert, so, we love it.”

“That’s family right there,” he added.

Cannon’s message comes after the actor shared a heartfelt Instagram post sending love to Foxx amid the health scare that sent him to the hospital earlier this month.

“Prayer Changes Things! Living Testament!” Cannon captioned his post “Let’s all speak complete and total recovery for the most talented human on earth with a Spirit bigger than this small planet!!”

“@iamjamiefoxx Gods power is working through you as we speak! Sickness, Low frequencies nor negativity have any authority over your life King!” he added.

Sources for the Ray actor have confirmed that Foxx “is healing [and] feels the love from everyone.” Insiders say Foxx is surrounded by family while in recovery.