Nick Cannon: ‘Black Women Are Really Upset With Me For Some Reason’

Nick Cannon is seemingly convinced Black women are not feeling him due to him having numerous children with so many women.

The Masked Singer host recently appeared on Way Up With Angela Yee where he explained why he thinks Black women aren’t too fond of him.

“I feel like Black women are really upset with me for some reason,” Cannon said.

“And, specifically, that group, and I love them, it’s…I think it’s that love-hate thing. It’s love-hate because they be on me, they on me so heavy.”

The Wild N’ Out creator elaborated his point by sharing the connection he has with older Black women while feeling like younger Black women “expect more” from the father of 12.

“Let me say this, a certain demographic, certain age group because older Black women love me…My mama them, grandmas, aunties…‘Ah, he just like your daddy!’” Cannon said.

“You know what I mean?…Like, I get that energy from the elder statesmen, but the young girls is like…I think they expect more from me.”

According to Cannon, younger Black women might be disappointed in the comedy star considering how many children he has with multiple women.

“So that’s where that comes from, it’s like, ‘Oh, we thought you was one of the good ones…Even the corny ones is crazy!’” Cannon said. “You know what I mean?…I get that in my comments.”

The negative comments Cannon sees are from Black women who think it’s hard for him to be a present father to his 12 children.

“…This is what I see in the comments a lot…They say, ‘Oh, money don’t make you a good father, just because you can provide for them, what about the recitals?…” Cannon explained.

But he welcomes the critiques and is calling on Black women to hold him accountable.

“I rise to the occasion. I accept the challenge,” he said. “Hold me accountable Black women, please!…Watch me work!”