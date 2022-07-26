Nigerian Life Coach Gets Dragged On Twitter For Saying His Fiancee Is Not The Most ‘Beautiful’ Or ‘Intelligent’

Nigerian life coach Solomon Buchi is dodging tomato emojis on Twitter after he shared a post on his Facebook and Instagram grid about his fiancee, Adéọlá Àríkẹ́.

He awkwardly tried to express his love and devotion for her by complimenting his lady as not the “most beautiful woman” nor “the most intelligent.”

The post quickly spread on social media, and Twitter immediately pounced on Buchi’s cumbersome way of expressing his love.

One poster questioned, “So he couldn’t just leave it at she is beautiful and smart…he had to take her down a peg? A damn mess!”

Another chimed in, “He thinks he’s Shakespeare. Just lifting sonnets right and left. “My mistress’ eyes are nothing like the sun; Coral is far more red than her lips’ red; If snow be white, why then her breasts are dun; If hairs be wires, black wires grow on her head.”

One commentator weighed in on his personality and determined that Buchi is a narcissist, “He’s definitely a narcissist, posting this to make himself appear like he’s wise, mature and humble all while he’s making sure to belittle, degrade and humiliate her publicly to make her feel reluctant that he’s giving her the time of day. Only to gaslight her if she reacts.”

One Twitter user opined that Àríkẹ́ actually upgraded Buchi and not the other way around.

Communication consultant Amanda Chisom decided to step into the fray and clarify Buchi’s declaration of love and posted a bullet point analysis of his post. She explains that if he were looking for the most intelligent or beautiful woman, he would have bypassed his future wife, who he says “was looking for” and that he “found.”

One poster believed that Buchi could have communicated how he is also not perfect but that his fiancee loved the “best in him.”

